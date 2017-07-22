Won’t Rule Anyone Out – Interest In Leeds United Striker Tackled By AIK Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





AIK sporting director Bjorn Wesstrom is unwilling to be drawn on his side's interest in Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson, but will not rule anyone out when it comes to reinforcements.



The former Kalmar hitman has struggled to earn consistent playing time at Elland Road since moving to Leeds last summer.











A clutch of Swedish top flight clubs are monitoring his situation and could move to tempt him back to his homeland if it becomes clear his fortunes at the English Championship club will not change.



AIK are claimed to be one of the clubs keen on Antonsson, but Wesstrom will not be drawn specifically on the Leeds striker.





"As I have always said since I started in this job, I do not comment on information about players at other clubs", he told FotbollDirekt, when asked about Antonsson.

"What I can say is that we are always looking for reinforcements.



"There are opportunities in the transfer window and I do not rule out anyone", Wesstrom added.



Antonsson played just 577 minutes of football in the Championship for Leeds last season, scoring one goal.



The 26-year-old has a further two years left on his contract with the Whites, but it is unclear how central he is to the plans of new head coach Thomas Christiansen.



The clock is ticking as the Swedish transfer window closes on 11th August.

