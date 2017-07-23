Fenerbahce Pushing Hard For Arsenal and Everton Linked Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce are pushing hard to reach an agreement with AC Milan for M'Baye Niang, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton this summer.



Niang spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League with Watford and AC Milan are willing to let the Frenchman move on for the right price.











Everton held talks with the Rossoneri over Niang, but it was claimed that the forward had put thoughts of moving to Goodison Park on hold to wait for Arsenal to make a move.



It remains to be seen whether either Arsenal or Everton are still keen on Niang, but Fenerbahce want to take the Frenchman to Turkey.





According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Fenerbahce have proposed two options to AC Milan.

The Turkish giants are willing to sign Niang on loan with an option to buy, or on a permanent transfer for an initial €7m, which could eventually reach €16m due to bonus payments.



Fenerbahce meanwhile are offering Niang a yearly salary of €4m which could hit €5m with bonuses.



So far though AC Milan have not accepted either Fenerbahce proposal.

