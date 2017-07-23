Inter Star Admits Chelsea Interest Flattering But Says No Blues Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter winger Antonio Candreva says that there is currently nothing to talk that Chelsea have moved to take him to Stamford Bridge and insists he is happy at the San Siro.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is a firm fan of the 30-year-old Italy international and has been linked with wanting him at Chelsea.











The winger admits that being linked with Chelsea is flattering, but insists if a bid was made then it would be for Inter to decide what to do.



"It is a pleasure to be linked with a club such as this, but there is nothing", Candreva told a press conference.





"Then, in the event of an offer, the club would consider it", the winger continued.

"I am proud to be here and to have joined this project last year."



Inter snapped Candreva up from Lazio last summer for a fee of €22m and the 30-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri.



Candreva, who is closing on half a century of caps for Italy, has regularly been linked with moving to the Premier League, but has continued to ply his trade in Serie A.



It remains to be seen if this summer is the summer he makes the move to England.

