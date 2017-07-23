Progres Niederkorn Scars Run Deep, They’re Still There, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers attacking midfielder Niko Kranjcar has revealed the scars from the club's shock Europa League defeat against Progres Niederkorn are still there.



The Gers were expected to make short work of the minnows from Luxembourg in the Europa League first qualifying round, but came off second best over two legs in what was a result which sent tremors around Ibrox.











Kranjcar admits the players still have the European exit in their thoughts and the midfielder, who played and scored in a 1-1 friendly draw against Marseille on Saturday, feels the Gers must now prove people wrong.



"Unfortunately the European result happened, but fortunately there are still two weeks before the season starts", the Croatian told Rangers TV.





" We want to start getting it right and the only way we can start getting it right is by winning three points in the league, and obviously to try and win in the cup games too", Kranjcar continued.

"It was a really difficult time for all of us as none of us believed we would be allowed to lose that game.



"I think it is still there deep down emotionally in us, and we are ready to go and prove some people wrong."



Rangers will be desperate to get off to a good start in the Scottish Premiership in the new season with the European result having led to questions being asked about manager Pedro Caixinha.



Caixinha came in before the end of last season and explained it was his choice to do so, as he felt it would allow him to be better prepared for the new campaign.

