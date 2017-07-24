XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2017 - 15:23 BST

Arsenal Target Villarreal Bound After Paying Release Clause

 




Villarreal are all set to snap up Arsenal target Pablo Fornals from Malaga after the midfielder visited La Liga HQ to pay his release clause of €12m.

The midfielder has already said his goodbyes to his Malaga team-mates after leaving the club's pre-season training base in the Netherlands.




Malaga have been keen to keep Fornals, who has also been linked with Arsenal, but the player wants to move to Villarreal.

According to Madrid-based daily Marca, Fornals has headed to La Liga HQ to pay the sum needed to terminate his contract with Malaga and is now expected to join Villarreal
 


Fornals will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Yellow Submarine.

The 21-year-old made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions last season for Malaga, chipping in with six goals and three assists.

He scored a brace in a 2-2 draw with Valencia, while then providing an assist in a 2-0 win over Barcelona.

Now the Spain international will look to kick on with his career at Villarreal.
 