X
24/07/2017 - 11:38 BST

Bid In – PSG Make Moves To Beat Tottenham Hotspur To Young Defender

 




Paris Saint-Germain have made their move to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of young Argentine defender Juan Foyth.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to take his countryman to north London from Estudiantes and Tottenham have been putting in work to do the deal.




But PSG's Argentine star Javier Pastore recently urged the French club not to let centre-back Foyth slip through their fingers and the powerbrokers at the Parc des Princes have listened to their midfielder.

PSG have now put in an offer of €10.5m to Estudiates for Foyth, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, but have not yet taken the step of contacting the defender's representatives.
 


It appears PSG first want to find an agreement with Foyth's club side before then looking to tie up an agreement with the player.

Tottenham remain strong contenders to sign Foyth, however Roma are also monitoring the situation, with the Italian club's sporting director Monchi having noted the defender's rapid development.

Estudiantes will be hoping the scrap for Foyth's signature intensifies as they seek the best possible price for their defensive jewel.
 