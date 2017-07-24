XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2017 - 15:50 BST

Chelsea Reveal Alvaro Morata Shirt Number

 




Chelsea have revealed that new signing Alvaro Morata will wear the number 9 shirt next season.

The Premier League champions recently splashed the cash to take the Spain international striker to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid.




Now the Blues have confirmed that Morata will sport the number 9 next term and fans will have the chance to catch their first glimpse of him wearing the shirt against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte's men are due to take on the German champions in Singapore as they continue their pre-season preparations.
 


Chelsea have already allocated shirt numbers to their other summer signings.

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has taken the number 1 shirt, while centre-back Antonio Rudiger, snapped up from Serie A giants Roma, is number 2.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, captured from Ligue 1 champions Monaco, has been handed the number 14 shirt by the Blues, who are hoping he can make a big impact in the Premier League.
 