Chelsea Reveal Alvaro Morata Shirt Number

Chelsea have revealed that new signing Alvaro Morata will wear the number 9 shirt next season.



The Premier League champions recently splashed the cash to take the Spain international striker to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid.











Now the Blues have confirmed that Morata will sport the number 9 next term and fans will have the chance to catch their first glimpse of him wearing the shirt against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.



Antonio Conte's men are due to take on the German champions in Singapore as they continue their pre-season preparations.





Chelsea have already allocated shirt numbers to their other summer signings .

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has taken the number 1 shirt, while centre-back Antonio Rudiger, snapped up from Serie A giants Roma, is number 2.



Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, captured from Ligue 1 champions Monaco, has been handed the number 14 shirt by the Blues, who are hoping he can make a big impact in the Premier League.

