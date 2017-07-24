XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2017 - 20:33 BST

Everton Have Fresh Offer For Gylfi Sigurdsson Knocked Back

 




Everton have seen a second offer for Swansea City attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson rejected, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman wants the 27-year-old at Goodison Park in time for next season and Everton are working hard to meet the Dutchman's desire.




It is claimed Everton's second offer for the Iceland international came in at the £40m mark.

Such a total is not good enough for Swansea, who have slapped a £50m asking price on the former Tottenham Hotspur man's head and will not sell for less.
 


Sigurdsson was in superb form for the Swans last season and played a key role in Paul Clement's men avoiding the drop from the Premier League.

The Welsh giants do not want to lose the attacking midfielder, but are clear if he does leave it will only be on their terms.

With the clock ticking down in the transfer window the ball is now in Everton's court again.
 