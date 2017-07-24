XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2017 - 23:14 BST

Inter Arrange Decisive Meeting In Chase For Newcastle Target

 




Inter are to hold a meeting in the coming days in an attempt to thrash out an agreement for Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh.

The impressive attacker caught the eye with his performances for Caen last term and now has a number of clubs keen to scoop him up.




Inter are putting in the most legwork in an attempt to steal a march on the competition and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, will hold a meeting to close the deal in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri recently had a €5m offer for Karamoh rejected, but could agree to pay €7m to €8m plus bonus payments to get their man.
 


The forward came through the youth ranks at Caen and has only just turned 19 years old.

Karamoh was born in the Ivory Coast, but has represented France at various youth levels and won his first cap for the country's Under-21s earlier this year.

His Ligue 1 debut came last August, meaning last term was his first in the French top flight for Caen.

It is looking increasingly unlikely he will be turning out for the club for a second.
 