Inter Arrange Decisive Meeting In Chase For Newcastle Target

Inter are to hold a meeting in the coming days in an attempt to thrash out an agreement for Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh.



The impressive attacker caught the eye with his performances for Caen last term and now has a number of clubs keen to scoop him up.











Inter are putting in the most legwork in an attempt to steal a march on the competition and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, will hold a meeting to close the deal in the coming days.



The Nerazzurri recently had a €5m offer for Karamoh rejected, but could agree to pay €7m to €8m plus bonus payments to get their man.





The forward came through the youth ranks at Caen and has only just turned 19 years old .

Karamoh was born in the Ivory Coast, but has represented France at various youth levels and won his first cap for the country's Under-21s earlier this year.



His Ligue 1 debut came last August, meaning last term was his first in the French top flight for Caen.



It is looking increasingly unlikely he will be turning out for the club for a second.

