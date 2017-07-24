XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2017 - 15:58 BST

Inter Have Manchester United Target On List of Potential Signings

 




Inter are ready to rival Manchester United for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been left frustrated in his efforts to reinforce midfield this summer and has been linked with turning to Vidal, a player the Red Devils have chased in the past.




But even if Bayern Munich do agree to make the Chile international available, Manchester United will have competition for his signature from Inter.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have Vidal's name on a list of potential signings, with a €50m bid for the midfielder possible.
 


Inter remember Vidal's success in Italian football with Juventus and are ready to move to take him back to Serie A.

However, it remains far from clear whether Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to lose Vidal in the current transfer window.

Vidal featured regularly under Ancelotti last season and made a total of 41 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions.
 