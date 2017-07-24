Inter Have Manchester United Target On List of Potential Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are ready to rival Manchester United for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.



Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been left frustrated in his efforts to reinforce midfield this summer and has been linked with turning to Vidal, a player the Red Devils have chased in the past.











But even if Bayern Munich do agree to make the Chile international available, Manchester United will have competition for his signature from Inter.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have Vidal's name on a list of potential signings, with a €50m bid for the midfielder possible.





Inter remember Vidal's success in Italian football with Juventus and are ready to move to take him back to Serie A .

However, it remains far from clear whether Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to lose Vidal in the current transfer window.



Vidal featured regularly under Ancelotti last season and made a total of 41 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions.

