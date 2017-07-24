Palermo To Hold Key Meeting With Former Leeds United Man On Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Palermo are stepping up on their attempts to sign former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci.



The centre-back spent last season on loan in his native Italy with Empoli, but was unable to prevent their relegation to Serie B and returned to Leeds earlier this summer.











But there was no place at Leeds for Bellusci, with some fans up in arms about his return, and the club eventually terminated his contract which had a year left to run.



Greek side PAOK Salonika have been making the running for the centre-back, but Palermo are now putting in a strong push for a player they feel might be a key man in a hoped-for promotion campaign next term.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Palermo will hold a meeting with Bellusci on Tuesday, where they will look to sell a move to the club to the in-demand defender .

Bellusci is not short of interest following his departure from Leeds, but Palermo are confident they can win the race for his signature.



Palermo finished second bottom in Serie A last term and conceded a mammoth 77 goals; they will hope Bellusci can tighten up their defence.

