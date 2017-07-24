XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2017 - 20:42 BST

Palermo To Hold Key Meeting With Former Leeds United Man On Tuesday

 




Palermo are stepping up on their attempts to sign former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci.

The centre-back spent last season on loan in his native Italy with Empoli, but was unable to prevent their relegation to Serie B and returned to Leeds earlier this summer.




But there was no place at Leeds for Bellusci, with some fans up in arms about his return, and the club eventually terminated his contract which had a year left to run.

Greek side PAOK Salonika have been making the running for the centre-back, but Palermo are now putting in a strong push for a player they feel might be a key man in a hoped-for promotion campaign next term.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Palermo will hold a meeting with Bellusci on Tuesday, where they will look to sell a move to the club to the in-demand defender.

Bellusci is not short of interest following his departure from Leeds, but Palermo are confident they can win the race for his signature.

Palermo finished second bottom in Serie A last term and conceded a mammoth 77 goals; they will hope Bellusci can tighten up their defence.
 