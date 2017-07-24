Tottenham Hotspur Star Reveals He’ll Always Have To Manage Long-Term Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Dembele feels he will always have to cope with a troublesome foot injury.



The Belgium international played through the pain for a period of last season due to the long-term foot injury and the midfielder eventually went under the knife in May in a bid to address the problem.











He returned to action for Spurs on Saturday against Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando and managed 60 minutes of game time.



Dembele now has less pain in his foot, but feels it is always something he will have to look out for in the future and manage the best he can.





However, the Spurs star is not concerned and believes many players have to manage certain parts of their body which have been battered and bruised through the course of their career.

"Yes [I’ll always have to manage the issue]. But I don’t think there are football players playing at 100 per cent, without anything wrong", Dembele told Yahoo! UK.



"All my career I’ve played with things.



"This was too much and that’s why we had to do something [by having the operation].



"The club gave me the freedom to do it, and now it’s much better."



Dembele was a key man for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino last season and the Argentine will want the midfielder fully firing by the time the new season rolls around.

