AC Milan Yet To Contact Juventus For Arsenal Target

AC Milan are yet to contact Juventus for Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado and have other priorities in the transfer market at the moment.



The Colombian’s future at Juventus this summer has come under the scanner as there is speculation that the Italian champions are prepared to sell him to trim the fat from their squad.











With Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa joining Juventus, Cuadrado has become surplus to requirements and despite Juventus reportedly unwilling to sell him, the Colombian has been made available in the market.



Arsenal are believed to be one of his suitors and it has been claimed that even AC Milan are interested in taking the former Chelsea man to the San Siro this summer.





However, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are yet to make any concrete move for Cuadrado and are yet to make any contact with Juventus for the player.

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has said that while a winger is still on their radar, signing a striker at the moment is a priority for the club.



Montella and Cuadrado share the same agent in Alessandro Lucci and there are suggestions that if AC Milan want him, a deal could be thrashed out very quickly.

