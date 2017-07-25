XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 13:52 BST

AC Milan Yet To Contact Juventus For Arsenal Target

 




AC Milan are yet to contact Juventus for Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado and have other priorities in the transfer market at the moment.

The Colombian’s future at Juventus this summer has come under the scanner as there is speculation that the Italian champions are prepared to sell him to trim the fat from their squad.




With Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa joining Juventus, Cuadrado has become surplus to requirements and despite Juventus reportedly unwilling to sell him, the Colombian has been made available in the market.

Arsenal are believed to be one of his suitors and it has been claimed that even AC Milan are interested in taking the former Chelsea man to the San Siro this summer.
 


However, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are yet to make any concrete move for Cuadrado and are yet to make any contact with Juventus for the player.  

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has said that while a winger is still on their radar, signing a striker at the moment is a priority for the club.

Montella and Cuadrado share the same agent in Alessandro Lucci and there are suggestions that if AC Milan want him, a deal could be thrashed out very quickly.
 