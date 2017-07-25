XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 12:39 BST

Aston Villa Midfielder Undergoing Medical At Fiorentina

 




Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout is undergoing a medical at Fiorentina today ahead of a switch to the Italian outfit.

The French midfielder’s future has been subject to much speculation since he returned from a loan spell with French club Saint-Etienne at the end of last season.




The Ligue 1 club were interested in signing him on a permanent deal and booked a medical for him last week after agreeing a fee with Villa but the player snubbed a move to France once Fiorentina entered the chase.

The Serie A side have agreed a fee worth €7m with Villa and the player seems to be convinced about a move to Italy as according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, he is undergoing a medical with Fiorentina today.
 


Once he successfully completes a medical, he is expected to put pen to paper on a contract with Fiorentina and complete a permanent switch from Aston Villa this summer.  

The Frenchman joined Villa from Nantes in 2015 but he could do very little to stop the Villans from suffering relegation from the Premier League in his only season in England.

He returned to France for a loan spell at Saint-Etienne and his finally on the verge of leaving Villa on a permanent deal this summer.
 