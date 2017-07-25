Aston Villa Midfielder Undergoing Medical At Fiorentina

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout is undergoing a medical at Fiorentina today ahead of a switch to the Italian outfit.



The French midfielder’s future has been subject to much speculation since he returned from a loan spell with French club Saint-Etienne at the end of last season.











The Ligue 1 club were interested in signing him on a permanent deal and booked a medical for him last week after agreeing a fee with Villa but the player snubbed a move to France once Fiorentina entered the chase.



The Serie A side have agreed a fee worth €7m with Villa and the player seems to be convinced about a move to Italy as according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, he is undergoing a medical with Fiorentina today.





Once he successfully completes a medical, he is expected to put pen to paper on a contract with Fiorentina and complete a permanent switch from Aston Villa this summer.

The Frenchman joined Villa from Nantes in 2015 but he could do very little to stop the Villans from suffering relegation from the Premier League in his only season in England.



He returned to France for a loan spell at Saint-Etienne and his finally on the verge of leaving Villa on a permanent deal this summer.

