Barcelona Send Officials On Operation Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool Star Happy To Take Pay Cut

Representatives of Barcelona are in London to step up on their efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool this summer.



Barcelona are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign the Brazil attacking midfielder and are plotting to snare him away from Anfield during the transfer window.











Liverpool have continued to maintain that Coutinho is not for sale, but Barcelona are certain that the Reds will bite the bullet and sell the Brazilian at the right price.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, the Reds are looking for a fee of around €100m if they agree to allow Coutinho to leave Liverpool in the coming month or so.





Barcelona are aware that the Brazilian wants to play at the Nou Camp, but Coutinho is keen to reach an agreement with the Reds as he is not prepared to leave Anfield through the back door.

The representatives of the Catalan giants have been in talks with Liverpool in London and while there has been talk of the Reds rejecting a bid, Barcelona are yet to table an official offer.



It has been claimed that the Spanish giants have discussed the possibility of signing the Brazilian with Liverpool and have slipped in that they are willing to offer €75m for the player.



Barcelona are hoping to receive a little help from the player to engineer the move as they are only willing to pay around €80m to Liverpool for Coutinho at the moment.



The Brazilian is also willing to join Barcelona on a lower basic salary than he is earning at Liverpool and the Catalan giants believe the signing of Coutinho will help them to keep Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain’s clutches this summer.

