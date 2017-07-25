XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 23:11 BST

Former Leeds United Duo Massimo Cellino and Nicola Salerno Could Reunite At Serie B Side

 




Former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino could complete the purchase of Serie B club Brescia next week and appoint Nicola Salerno as the side's sporting director. 

Cellino sold his final 50 per cent of Leeds to countryman Andrea Radrizzani earlier this summer and has been looking to quickly return to football.




He held talks with Brescia which then paused as he discussed potentially buying Serie A club Genoa.

Now Cellino looks to be closing in on Brescia and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a deal could well be done next week.
 


It has been suggested that if Cellino takes control he will appoint Salerno, who he took to Leeds, as Brescia's new sporting director.

Salerno worked on transfers at Leeds with Cellino and was responsible for several deals being pushed over the line.

Now the duo could be set to reunite in the Italian second tier with Brescia, who only late in the season secured their Serie B status last term.

It remains to be seen whether Cellino and Salerno might look to raid Leeds for reinforcements.
 