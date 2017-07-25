Former Leeds United Duo Massimo Cellino and Nicola Salerno Could Reunite At Serie B Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino could complete the purchase of Serie B club Brescia next week and appoint Nicola Salerno as the side's sporting director.



Cellino sold his final 50 per cent of Leeds to countryman Andrea Radrizzani earlier this summer and has been looking to quickly return to football.











He held talks with Brescia which then paused as he discussed potentially buying Serie A club Genoa.



Now Cellino looks to be closing in on Brescia and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a deal could well be done next week.





It has been suggested that if Cellino takes control he will appoint Salerno, who he took to Leeds, as Brescia's new sporting director.