06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2017 - 13:00 BST

Inter Settle On What Will Get Manchester United Ivan Perisic

 




Inter Milan are prepared to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United if they receive a fee of €50m and Anthony Martial on loan with an option to make the move permanent.

Manchester United have already agreed the terms of a contract with Perisic and the Croatian has been keen to move to England during the summer transfer window.




However, Inter have so far proved to be tough negotiators and have knocked back multiple offers from Manchester United, making it clear they will sell the 28-year-old only on their terms.

The Nerazzurri have also been interested in Manchester United’s Martial and are keen to sign the Frenchman as part of any deal to sell the 28-year-old Perisic to the Premier League giants.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter are eyeing a fee worth €50m and want Martial from Manchester United on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.  

Jose Mourinho has been unwilling to offload the 21-year-old Frenchman and Manchester United have taken a pause in their pursuit of Perisic to reflect on their options.

Martial impressed during the Manchester United’s pre-season game against Real Madrid on Sunday and Mourinho indicated that he remains part of his plans going forward.
 