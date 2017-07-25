XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2017 - 15:11 BST

Leeds United and Burnley Agree Charlie Taylor Fee

 




Burnley have announced they have agreed a fee with Leeds United for left-back Charlie Taylor.

The defender joined the Premier League side earlier this summer after his contract with Leeds expired, but the matter was set to go to a tribunal as no fee was agreed between the two clubs.




A tribunal setting the fee would have taken it out of Burnley and Leeds' hands over how much Taylor would end up costing the Clarets.

Burnley have now managed to avoid that eventuality by agreeing a fee with Leeds for Taylor.
 


The Turf Moor outfit have not disclosed the amount which has been agreed between the two sides.  

Taylor, still just 23 years old and rated as one of the best left-backs in the Championship while at Leeds, put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Burnley.

Leeds will now have an influx of funds they can put towards their other targets in the transfer market this summer.
 