Manchester United Return Just Not In My Thoughts – Memphis Depay

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon winger Memphis Depay has insisted that doesn’t even think about returning to Manchester United at some point in his career.



Manchester United sold the Dutch winger to Lyon in the January transfer window earlier this year after he failed to live up to his billing during his one-and-half-season stay at Old Trafford.











Depay rekindled some of his old form in the second half of last season in France where he scored five goals and provided eight assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.



And the Dutchman stressed that returning to Manchester United have never crossed his mind since he left Old Trafford in January and moved to France with Lyon.





He insisted that his only focus is to do his best for Lyon and take the club forward in the coming years.

Depay told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked whether he ever thinks about returning to Manchester United: “No, if I am honest, it’s not in my thoughts.



“I am very focused on Lyon and I am very happy about the choice I made.



“I am not thinking about anything except to do the best with this team.”



Depay joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 and scored seven goals and six assists in 53 appearances for the club.



He played very little football under Jose Mourinho last season before he left Old Trafford.

