XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 13:10 BST

Manchester United Return Just Not In My Thoughts – Memphis Depay

 




Lyon winger Memphis Depay has insisted that doesn’t even think about returning to Manchester United at some point in his career.

Manchester United sold the Dutch winger to Lyon in the January transfer window earlier this year after he failed to live up to his billing during his one-and-half-season stay at Old Trafford.




Depay rekindled some of his old form in the second half of last season in France where he scored five goals and provided eight assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

And the Dutchman stressed that returning to Manchester United have never crossed his mind since he left Old Trafford in January and moved to France with Lyon.
 


He insisted that his only focus is to do his best for Lyon and take the club forward in the coming years.  

Depay told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked whether he ever thinks about returning to Manchester United: “No, if I am honest, it’s not in my thoughts.

“I am very focused on Lyon and I am very happy about the choice I made.

“I am not thinking about anything except to do the best with this team.”

Depay joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 and scored seven goals and six assists in 53 appearances for the club.

He played very little football under Jose Mourinho last season before he left Old Trafford.
 