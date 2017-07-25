Monaco Boss Phones Stoke Star To Sell Stade Louis II Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has personally called Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula to convince him to join the French champions.



Stoke boss Mark Hughes conceded at the end of last season that Imbula’s move to England has not worked out and the club are prepared to listen to offers for the player.











The Frenchman is available for transfer this summer and Torino have shown an interest in signing him by slapping in a loan offer with an option to make the move permanent at a later date for €15m.



It is unclear whether Stoke have rejected the bid for the Frenchman, but it seems Imbula has suitors in France as Monaco are interested in the taking the former Marseille midfielder to the Stade Louis II.





And according to French radio station RMC, Monaco head coach Jardim has personally spoken with the player to reiterate the club’s interest in signing him.

Imbula, who has had a miserable time in England, was considering a move to Italy as recently as a few days ago, but is now keener on a move back to France during the summer transfer window.



It has been suggested that the Frenchman is not keen to let go of the opportunity to join the Ligue 1 champions and is hopeful of the clubs reaching an agreement over a fee.

