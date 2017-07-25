Paris Saint-Germain See Off Tottenham Hotspur For Defensive Jewel

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Juan Foyth and are set to imminently sign the Argentine centre-back.



Spurs had been firmly in the hunt for Foyth, who plies his trade in Argentina with Estudiantes, while Italian giants Roma were also keen.











But following PSG's Argentine schemer Javier Pastore urging his club to make a bid, the French giants slapped in an offer of between €9.5m and €10.5m and it has met with success.



According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG's signing of Foyth is now imminent.





The French giants are claimed to have won the race for the Argentine and will be adding him to the ranks at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are currently on tour in the United States as coach Unai Emery prepares his team for the forthcoming French season.



Emery has stuck to the pre-season drills he carries out every summer as he looks to make sure his men are in top shape for the French Super Cup clash against Monaco on Saturday in Morocco.

