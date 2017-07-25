Serie A Giants Work On Deal For Germany Star, Arsenal and Liverpool Could Be Caught Cold

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has started the ball rolling on a swoop for Arsenal and Liverpool admired Leon Goretzka.



The 22-year-old midfielder is currently on the books at Ruhr giants Schalke, but has less than a year left to run on his contract with the club.











He has been linked with an exit this summer and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus are now putting in the hard yards to put themselves in pole position for Goretzka.



Marotta is working with an intermediary in Germany to approach Schalke and try to put in place the foundations of an agreement to take the midfielder to Turin.





It is claimed Goretzka is dreaming of moving to Bayern Munich when his Schalke deal expires, but Juventus could assure the midfielder even if he switches to Italy he can later head to the Allianz Arena.