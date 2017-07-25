Tottenham Join Monaco and Roma In Race For Young Italian Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Torino full-back Antonio Barreca this summer.



The 22-year-old defender’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks, with suggestions that Roma are plotting to snare him away from Torino this summer.











An impressive season at Torino has led to suggestions that Barreca has come on to the radar of Roma sporting director Monchi, but it seems the Giallorossi could face competition for his signature.



It has been claimed that Monaco are eyeing a move for the Italy Under-21 international as a replacement for Benjamin Mendy, who joined Manchester City earlier this week.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham are also keen to take the Italian to the Premier League this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to welcome several new signings.

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, Tottenham have been relatively quite this summer when it comes to incoming transfers at White Hart Lane.



And Pochettino is eyeing Barreca to further bolster his squad as he wants to build a title winning Tottenham team next season.



Barreca has four years left on his contract with Torino and the Serie A side are not keen to sell him this summer.

