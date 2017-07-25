XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 14:09 BST

Tottenham Join Monaco and Roma In Race For Young Italian Full-Back

 




Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Torino full-back Antonio Barreca this summer.

The 22-year-old defender’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks, with suggestions that Roma are plotting to snare him away from Torino this summer.




An impressive season at Torino has led to suggestions that Barreca has come on to the radar of Roma sporting director Monchi, but it seems the Giallorossi could face competition for his signature.

It has been claimed that Monaco are eyeing a move for the Italy Under-21 international as a replacement for Benjamin Mendy, who joined Manchester City earlier this week.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham are also keen to take the Italian to the Premier League this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to welcome several new signings.  

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, Tottenham have been relatively quite this summer when it comes to incoming transfers at White Hart Lane.

And Pochettino is eyeing Barreca to further bolster his squad as he wants to build a title winning Tottenham team next season.

Barreca has four years left on his contract with Torino and the Serie A side are not keen to sell him this summer.
 