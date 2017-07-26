Leeds United Identify Three Players To Take To Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have identified three players they want to add to their squad this summer, but they are keeping the lid closed on the names of their targets.



Since the arrival of new head coach Thomas Christiansen, Leeds have been busy in the market and have made a number of additions to their squad during the transfer window.











Leeds have continued to be linked with moves for a number of players and club sporting director Victor Orta is working to add more new names to the squad this summer.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are looking at three players in particular as part of their plans to add more strength and depth to their squad.





However, Leeds are closely guarding the identity of their targets and are giving away little at the moment to provide clues about the players they want to sign this summer.

The Yorkshire giants are plotting to fight for promotion to the Premier League next season and are hoping to have a squad ready to do exactly that by the time the transfer window ends next month.



Bristol City defender Aden Flint has been liked with a move to Leeds in recent days, but there are constrasting claims over whether the Whites do indeed want the centre-back.

