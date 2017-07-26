XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2017 - 13:16 BST

Leeds United Identify Three Players To Take To Elland Road

 




Leeds United have identified three players they want to add to their squad this summer, but they are keeping the lid closed on the names of their targets.

Since the arrival of new head coach Thomas Christiansen, Leeds have been busy in the market and have made a number of additions to their squad during the transfer window.




Leeds have continued to be linked with moves for a number of players and club sporting director Victor Orta is working to add more new names to the squad this summer.

And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are looking at three players in particular as part of their plans to add more strength and depth to their squad.
 


However, Leeds are closely guarding the identity of their targets and are giving away little at the moment to provide clues about the players they want to sign this summer.  

The Yorkshire giants are plotting to fight for promotion to the Premier League next season and are hoping to have a squad ready to do exactly that by the time the transfer window ends next month.

Bristol City defender Aden Flint has been liked with a move to Leeds in recent days, but there are constrasting claims over whether the Whites do indeed want the centre-back.
 