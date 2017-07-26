Manchester United Contact Arsenal Target’s Agent As Ivan Perisic Alternative

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Arsenal target Emil Forsberg as they look for an alternative to Ivan Perisic.



Jose Mourinho wants Perisic at Old Trafford, but Manchester United have so far faced frustration in their efforts to strike a deal with Inter for the Croatia winger.











The Red Devils are now looking at alternatives and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, have now been in touch with Forsberg's agent.



Forsberg is currently on the books at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who have been keen not to sell their star players this summer.





Manchester United are looking to find out how much Forsberg will cost and are considering putting in a €50m bid to test the water with RB Leipzig.