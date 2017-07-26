XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2017 - 14:09 BST

Monaco Deal-Maker Sounds Death Knell On Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar Hopes

 




Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has dealt a fresh blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing Thomas Lemar this summer.

Arsenal have been chasing the 21-year-old Frenchman all summer but have struggled to agree a fee with Monaco, who are unwilling to sell the winger in the current window.




The Ligue 1 champions have knocked back two offers from Arsenal for Lemar and the north London club are believed to be preparing for a fresh assault for the winger in the coming days.

However, Monaco vice-president Vasilyev insisted that Lemar along with Fabinho, who has also been linked with a move to England, won’t be leaving the Stade Louis II in the current window.
 


The Monaco vice-president was quoted as saying by Canal+: “Fabinho and Lemar will stay at Monaco.”  

The Ligue 1 champions have been robbed of a number of talented players such as Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy this summer.

And the club are keen to stop the drain of talent from the club and are unwilling to part ways with any of their key players for the rest of the window.
 