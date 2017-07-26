Monaco Deal-Maker Sounds Death Knell On Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has dealt a fresh blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing Thomas Lemar this summer.



Arsenal have been chasing the 21-year-old Frenchman all summer but have struggled to agree a fee with Monaco, who are unwilling to sell the winger in the current window.











The Ligue 1 champions have knocked back two offers from Arsenal for Lemar and the north London club are believed to be preparing for a fresh assault for the winger in the coming days.



However, Monaco vice-president Vasilyev insisted that Lemar along with Fabinho, who has also been linked with a move to England, won’t be leaving the Stade Louis II in the current window.





The Monaco vice-president was quoted as saying by Canal+: “Fabinho and Lemar will stay at Monaco.”

The Ligue 1 champions have been robbed of a number of talented players such as Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy this summer.



And the club are keen to stop the drain of talent from the club and are unwilling to part ways with any of their key players for the rest of the window.

