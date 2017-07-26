No Agreement With Any Club – Monaco Deal-Maker Denies Kylian Mbappe Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





AS Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has insisted that the club have not agreed a fee with any club to sell Kylian Mbappe and has stressed the Frenchman is not for sale this summer.



The 18-year-old striker is the hottest young talent in the market and since Tuesday, speculation over his future has reached fever pitch.











Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a €200m fee with Monaco for the signature of Mbappe and while Manchester City have also been linked with making a bid, the club have categorically denied the rumours.



The European champions are believed to be leading the chase for the young striker but Monaco vice president Vasilyev denied agreeing any deal with Real Madrid or any other club.





He admits that Monaco have received bids for the player but the club are not keen to sell him this summer and they are working on extending his contract at the moment.

The Monaco vice-president was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: "We have no agreement with Real Madrid or any other club over Kylian Mbappe.



“There are offers.



"We want to extend his contract.



"The door for a transfer is not open."



Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for Mbappe this summer.

