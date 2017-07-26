RB Leipzig Supremo Issues Blast At Continuing Naby Keita To Liverpool Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig supremo Oliver Mintzlaff has hit out at continued talk Naby Keita could join Liverpool and insists the midfielder is not leaving the club.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to get his hands on the midfielder this summer and the Reds have been linked with preparing to smash their club record transfer fee to pieces to do the deal.











RB Leipzig continue to insist they will not sell Keita though and Mintzlaff appears to be growing unhappy that despite repeated no-sale statements the transfer talk is continuing.



He said via his club's Twitter account: "We are looking forward to the new season – together with Naby!"





With RB Leipzig still continuing to be unmoved when it comes to Keita, Liverpool are set for disappointment in their bid to buy the midfielder.