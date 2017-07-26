XRegister
06 October 2016

26/07/2017 - 16:36 BST

Situation Will Be Settled Soon Says Source Close To Leeds United Target

 




French side Guingamp want €10m for attacker Yannis Salibur, who has been linked with Leeds United and is wanted by clubs in England and an Italian side, with a source close to the player expecting movement soon. 

Salibur has impressed at Guingamp since joining from Clermont in 2015 and as a result is likely to be playing his football elsewhere in the new season.




Those close to a potential deal expect the 26-year-old to have his future resolved soon as crunch time is approaching and the vultures are circling.

A source close to the deal told French outlet Foot Mercato: "Guingamp are asking for €10m for Yannis. It is a specific amount, but we have several possibilities.
 


"English clubs and an Italian club are very interested. We are confident that the situation will be settled in the coming days", the source added. 

It had seemed Salibur could head for Bordeaux, a move which would have kept him in Ligue 1.

But the sums involved are too high for Bordeaux and his entourage are looking at other proposals.

"The amount requested is too high for them [Bordeaux].

"We have moved on to something else."

Salibur has regularly been linked with Championship side Leeds, but whether the Whites would be willing to splash out €10m to take him to Elland Road is unclear.

The attacker did come close to joining Hull City in the winter transfer window earlier this year and this summer could see him finally make the move to English football.
 