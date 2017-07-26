Situation Will Be Settled Soon Says Source Close To Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





French side Guingamp want €10m for attacker Yannis Salibur, who has been linked with Leeds United and is wanted by clubs in England and an Italian side, with a source close to the player expecting movement soon.



Salibur has impressed at Guingamp since joining from Clermont in 2015 and as a result is likely to be playing his football elsewhere in the new season.











Those close to a potential deal expect the 26-year-old to have his future resolved soon as crunch time is approaching and the vultures are circling.



A source close to the deal told French outlet Foot Mercato: "Guingamp are asking for €10m for Yannis. It is a specific amount, but we have several possibilities.





"English clubs and an Italian club are very interested. We are confident that the situation will be settled in the coming days", the source added.