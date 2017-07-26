XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/07/2017 - 11:42 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target Mulling Future After Agent Change

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Suso has changed agent and is now mulling over his future. 

The former Liverpool winger is wanted at Tottenham by Mauricio Pochettino, but so far he has been in favour of signing a new contract with AC Milan.




But competition for places at the Rossoneri is set to be fierce next season due to the club's spending spree and Suso is deciding what to do.

Suso has changed agents and is with Alessandro Lucci, who recently did the deal to take Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to AC Milan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
 


If Suso does opt to leave the San Siro, Tottenham could be expected to put in a strong push to take him back to England, while he will likely have offers from elsewhere too.

The 23-year-old Spaniard was tempted to Liverpool by Rafael Benitez in 2010 and spent five years on the books at Anfield learning his trade.

He joined the Rossoneri in 2015 and spent time on loan at Genoa the following year before establishing himself at the San Siro.
 