Tottenham Hotspur Target Mulling Future After Agent Change

Tottenham Hotspur target Suso has changed agent and is now mulling over his future.



The former Liverpool winger is wanted at Tottenham by Mauricio Pochettino, but so far he has been in favour of signing a new contract with AC Milan.











But competition for places at the Rossoneri is set to be fierce next season due to the club's spending spree and Suso is deciding what to do.



Suso has changed agents and is with Alessandro Lucci, who recently did the deal to take Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to AC Milan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.





If Suso does opt to leave the San Siro, Tottenham could be expected to put in a strong push to take him back to England, while he will likely have offers from elsewhere too.