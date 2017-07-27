Arsenal and Liverpool Target’s Release Clause Could Jump By €40m

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho is plotting to raise the release clause any club would need to pay to sign winger Gelson Martins, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.



The Sporting Lisbon wide-man has been attracting interest this summer, with clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona believed to be keen to sign him; the Gunners were recently linked with moving for Martins as part of a double raid on the Portuguese giants.











With Mohamed Salah joining Liverpool, the Reds may be unlikely to move for the Portuguese winger in the current window, but Sporting Lisbon are aware of the level of interest in their player.



And the club are keen to make sure that they protect their asset going forward and according to Portuguese daily Record, club president Carvalho is looking to increase the release clause in his winger's contract.





Martins’ current buy-out clause is around €60m and Carvalho is prepared make a one-time payment of €1.5m to take the figure to €100m and further protect the star's future at the club.

A provision in the player’s contract allows the Sporting Lisbon president to increase the buy-out clause with a one-time payment of the stated figure to Martins.



Carvalho wants to keep the player at the club for next season and is prepared to pull out all the stops to make sure he manages to hold on to Martins beyond the summer transfer window.

