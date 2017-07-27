XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2017 - 11:04 BST

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho Swoop Independent of Neymar Situation But Liverpool Want €150m

 




Liverpool have slapped a €150m price tag on Philippe Coutinho in a bid to scare off Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are still trying to sign the Brazilian and any deal is not related to what might happen with Neymar. 

Neymar is being chased by Paris Saint-Germain, who could trigger his release clause of €222m to take him to the Parc des Princes in what would be a blow for Barcelona.




The Catalan giants are trying to convince Neymar to stay and it has been claimed in some quarters that they have offered to sign Coutinho to keep the striker happy.

But according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona's pursuit of Coutinho is independent of what may happen with Neymar.
 


The Spanish side are keen to sign Coutinho to compliment Neymar, but also believe he would be the right buy if Neymar leaves.

Barcelona had thought they could sign Coutinho for €80m, but Liverpool are now demanding €150m to just start negotiations.

Liverpool's asking price is considered unreasonable by Barcelona, who Coutinho has already agreed to join if a fee can be agreed.
 