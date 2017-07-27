Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho Swoop Independent of Neymar Situation But Liverpool Want €150m

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have slapped a €150m price tag on Philippe Coutinho in a bid to scare off Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are still trying to sign the Brazilian and any deal is not related to what might happen with Neymar.



Neymar is being chased by Paris Saint-Germain, who could trigger his release clause of €222m to take him to the Parc des Princes in what would be a blow for Barcelona.











The Catalan giants are trying to convince Neymar to stay and it has been claimed in some quarters that they have offered to sign Coutinho to keep the striker happy.



But according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona's pursuit of Coutinho is independent of what may happen with Neymar.





The Spanish side are keen to sign Coutinho to compliment Neymar, but also believe he would be the right buy if Neymar leaves.