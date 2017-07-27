XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2017 - 11:36 BST

Bayern Munich CEO Stresses Terms For Departure of Manchester United and AC Milan Linked Renato Sanches

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Bayern Munich are interested in loaning out Manchester United target Renato Sanches this summer.

It emerged on Wednesday that Sanches is close to sealing a permanent move to AC Milan, but Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone denied the speculation on Wednesday night.




He insisted that the Serie A giants are not ready to meet Bayern Munich’s terms for the player, but are still interested in recruiting the 19-year-old midfielder.

And it seems Bayern Munich are not prepared to sell the midfielder this summer as Rummenigge insisted that the club are only ready to loan him out as they believe Sanches has a future in Bavaria.
 


He also stressed that Sanches only wants to play regular football and that doesn’t necessarily mean that he wants to leave Bayern Munich.  

Rummenigge was quoted as saying by AZ: “He doesn’t necessarily wants to leave but he wants to play.

“We could loan him out for only one season because we are convinced that he can become a good and useful player for Bayern.”

Manchester United are also interested in signing the young midfielder, but it remains to be seen whether they will be keen to only sign him on a simple loan deal.
 