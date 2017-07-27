Newcastle United All But Agree Contract With Everton Target, Big Pay Rise Offered

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are offering Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris a bumper pay rise if he moves to St. James' Park and have all but agreed a contract with the Greece star.



The Magpies are leading the chase for the Greek international, who has also been chased by Ronald Koeman's Everton; the Toffees have had a bid rejected by Benfica.











Rafael Benitez's men are in advanced discussions with Benfica in a bid to sign Samaris, but so far have no agreement with the Portuguese giants.



But while the Magpies still have to thrash out a final agreement with Benfica, they do have a deal all but in place with the player.





According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Samaris will earn €2.5m per year in England, with Newcastle offering a contract of three or four years.