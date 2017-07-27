XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2017 - 15:16 BST

Newcastle United All But Agree Contract With Everton Target, Big Pay Rise Offered

 




Newcastle United are offering Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris a bumper pay rise if he moves to St. James' Park and have all but agreed a contract with the Greece star. 

The Magpies are leading the chase for the Greek international, who has also been chased by Ronald Koeman's Everton; the Toffees have had a bid rejected by Benfica.




Rafael Benitez's men are in advanced discussions with Benfica in a bid to sign Samaris, but so far have no agreement with the Portuguese giants.

But while the Magpies still have to thrash out a final agreement with Benfica, they do have a deal all but in place with the player.
 


According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Samaris will earn €2.5m per year in England, with Newcastle offering a contract of three or four years.

Currently Samaris earns €900,000 per year at the Estadio da Luz.

A move to the Premier League will see the midfielder net a big pay rise and Benfica are open to selling him for the right price.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can close out the deal, or Everton try their luck again.
 