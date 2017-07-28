Atmosphere Better In Germany – Former West Ham Star Havard Nordtveit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham midfielder Havard Nordtveit has revealed that he prefers playing in the Bundesliga to the Premier League.



The Hammers signed the 27-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer on a free transfer, but the midfielder remained a bit part player and only made 16 league appearances last season.











After just a year in England, the Norwegian returned to Germany with Hoffenheim last month on a deal worth €7m and he admits that he prefers the Bundesliga over the Premier League.



Nordtveit conceded that he wanted to play in the Premier League because of its popularity but feels when it comes to making a choice, he would rate the Bundesliga higher.





And feels if a player gets a chance to play in the German top tier, then they should lap it up.

The midfielder told German magazine Kicker: “The Premier League is very big in Scandinavia and I always wanted to play there.



“But now I have tried it and I find the atmosphere in the Bundesliga better.



“I have tried the Premier League, but if you have the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga, then play in the Bundesliga.”



Nordtveit made 187 appearances for Monchengladbach before leaving for West Ham last summer, where he regularly played at the London Stadium.



He will be looking to rekindle his form in Germany with Hoffenheim.

