Chelsea Striker Remains On Marseille Radar But No Concrete Move Made

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has remained on Marseille’s radar this summer, but the club are yet to make any concrete move for him.



The Blues signed the striker last summer from Marseille for big money, but Batshuayi remained a bit part player under Antonio Conte last season as Chelsea romped to the Premier League title.











The 23-year-old striker has impressed during pre-season, but Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line for Chelsea next season, with Batshuayi set to again warm the bench.



Batshuayi has maintained that he cannot afford to have one more season like the last and wants more playing time, and there are suggestions that he could leave Chelsea.





Marseille have been interested in the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he continues to remain an option for the club in the market.

But there has been little movement in the saga in recent days and nothing has concrete has emerged from Marseille’s interest in signing their former player this summer.



A loan move for the striker has been mooted, but Conte has given little indication to suggest that he will be allowing Batshuayi to leave the club without signing more options for his squad.

