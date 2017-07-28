XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2017 - 11:48 BST

Chelsea Striker Remains On Marseille Radar But No Concrete Move Made

 




Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has remained on Marseille’s radar this summer, but the club are yet to make any concrete move for him.

The Blues signed the striker last summer from Marseille for big money, but Batshuayi remained a bit part player under Antonio Conte last season as Chelsea romped to the Premier League title.




The 23-year-old striker has impressed during pre-season, but Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line for Chelsea next season, with Batshuayi set to again warm the bench.

Batshuayi has maintained that he cannot afford to have one more season like the last and wants more playing time, and there are suggestions that he could leave Chelsea.
 


Marseille have been interested in the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he continues to remain an option for the club in the market.  

But there has been little movement in the saga in recent days and nothing has concrete has emerged from Marseille’s interest in signing their former player this summer.

A loan move for the striker has been mooted, but Conte has given little indication to suggest that he will be allowing Batshuayi to leave the club without signing more options for his squad.
 