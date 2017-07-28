I Want To Be Around First Team – Rangers Talent Sets Lofty Season Goal

Rangers youngster Matthew Shiels has revealed he wants to be in and around the first team squad by the end of the season, setting a lofty target.
Just 17 years old, Shiels has been promoted to Rangers' Under-20s squad and is relishing his first campaign under development coach Graeme Murty.
The season will not be typical for Shiels as Rangers' Under-20s side have opted to play teams across Europe after opting out of the domestic set-up.
And Shiels is hoping to kick on, earn opportunities to train with the first team squad and then be on the fringes of the senior group by the end of the season.
"I have stepped up to the under-20s this season and it is different playing under a new coach in Murts", he told his club's official site.
"I need to step up because it is a bigger level with older boys and new demands.
"I’d like to stay in the team and hopefully get round to train with the first-team.
"By the end of this season or the start of next I’d like to be pushing on and round there more.
"It’s been a bit of a lift seeing academy players going round to the first-team side and they are obviously doing well so when they come back to the academy it has an effect on the rest of the boys", Shiels added.
Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has dipped into the transfer market substantially over the summer months, but Shiels will be hoping the pathway for young talents to break into the first team set-up is there.