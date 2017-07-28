Long-Term Manchester United Target Gareth Bale Still Undecided On Real Madrid Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Gareth Bale remains undecided about his future at Real Madrid even if Kylian Mbappe arrives in the summer, according to Madrid-based daily Marca.



Bale has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid but the speculation surrounding his future at the club has refused to go away.











Zinedine Zidane’s words earlier this week further added fuel to rumours about the Welshman’s future at Real Madrid when he admitted that there are no guarantees that the troika of Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale will remain intact by the time the transfer window ends.



Real Madrid are pushing to sign teen sensation Kylian Mbappe from Monaco and there are suggestions that Bale could be sold to raise funds as well as make space in the squad for the 18-year-old striker.





The 28-year-old winger lost his place in the starting eleven last season due to injuries and Isco took his place in the Champions League final team, with Bale only finding a spot on the bench.

The Welshman is aware that Mbappe’s possible arrival could further alienate him at Real Madrid as Zidane will be under pressure to provide regular minutes to a player who could arrive at the Bernabeu for a world record transfer fee.



However, despite the chances of increased competition and less playing time, the wide-man is yet to come to a decision about his long term future at Real Madrid.



Manchester United are interested in the Welshman but the player remains unconvinced about leaving Real Madrid at the moment.



He is only expected to consider a transfer definitely if Real Madrid ask him to leave in the summer.

