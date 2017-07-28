XRegister
06 October 2016

28/07/2017 - 11:37 BST

Monaco Against Thomas Lemar Sale But Arsenal Still Have Hope

 




Thomas Lemar has not ruled out the possibility of joining Arsenal this summer despite Monaco rejecting another bid from the Gunners in recent days.

The 21-year-old winger has been one of Arsenal’s top targets this summer and Arsene Wenger is trying hard to take the Frenchman to the Emirates during the transfer window.




Monaco rejected a third bid worth €50m from Arsenal in recent days for Lemar and have made it clear that they won’t be allowing the wide-man to leave the Stade Louis II this summer.

However, Lemar’s transfer can’t be ruled out at the moment as according to L’Equipe, the Frenchman is still undecided over whether to continue at Monaco next season.
 


The impressive Monaco team that won the league and made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League have been ravaged this summer with top clubs snaring key players away from them.  

Ahead of next year’s World Cup, Lemar is unsure whether Monaco can compete at the top level next season and he wants to remain in the thoughts of France coach Didier Deschamps.

While Arsenal are not in next season’s Champions League, Lemar is considering the fact that the Gunners could still challenge for the Premier League title and do well in the Europa League.

A final decision has not been made but Lemar is yet to rule out the possibility of leaving Monaco this summer.
 