06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 13:58 BST

Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Happy To See Training Ground Work Reflected In Matches

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists that it is good for him to see the work he has been doing with the players in training reflected on the pitch.

The Gers registered a 2-1 victory against Premier League side Watford in a behind closed doors friendly at the Hornets' training facility earlier this week, delighting the manager, who believes that his players are continuing with their fantastic job.




Watford are a side with lots of quality the Portuguese manager insists, and says that a win against them will help increase Rangers' confidence as they can see the fruits of their training ground work while playing matches.

“They are understanding not only the main ideas, but also the opponent we are facing", Caixinha told his club's official website.
 


"Sometimes with one opponent you can play the same way, sometimes with another opponent you might need to change something. They are really understood that point on Saturday and the repeated it again.  

“Of course getting the results against these very good sides means they trust and get the confidence as they see the work they are putting in on the training ground is reflected on the pitch in a match.

“That is fantastic for you as a coach and as a player.”

With the Europa League behind them now the Gers are turning their attention to the domestic league, where they play their first match against Motherwell away from home on 6th August.

Before that though they have one more pre-season fixture left, against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.
 