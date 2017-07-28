Serie A Side Preparing Fresh Bid For Liverpool Target Luan

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Sampdoria are putting together a fresh bid for Liverpool target Luan.



Sampdoria have already had one bid for the Brazilian rejected by Gremio, who are determined to earn the maximum possible from the forward's sale.











The Serie A club are in no mood to give up however and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, are putting together a new bid for the 24-year-old.



Sampdoria are also continuing to stay in contact with Luan's agent in an effort to take a deal over the line.





Luan has caught the eye of clubs in Europe with his performances for Gremio and earned his first senior Brazil cap earlier this year.