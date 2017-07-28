XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 16:24 BST

Serie A Side Preparing Fresh Bid For Liverpool Target Luan

 




Serie A side Sampdoria are putting together a fresh bid for Liverpool target Luan. 

Sampdoria have already had one bid for the Brazilian rejected by Gremio, who are determined to earn the maximum possible from the forward's sale.




The Serie A club are in no mood to give up however and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, are putting together a new bid for the 24-year-old.

Sampdoria are also continuing to stay in contact with Luan's agent in an effort to take a deal over the line.
 


Luan has caught the eye of clubs in Europe with his performances for Gremio and earned his first senior Brazil cap earlier this year.

Liverpool have been linked with making a £26m bid for Luan this summer, but it is Sampdoria who are doing all the legwork on a potential transfer.

Luan's Gremio currently sit in second position in Brazil's Serie A after taking 32 points from their opening 16 games.
 