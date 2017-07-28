Ten Clubs Want Him – Bayern Munich CEO On AC Milan And Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that ten teams have enquired about the possibility of signing AC Milan and Manchester United target Renato Sanches this summer.



The Bavarians signed the young midfielder last summer, but he struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti and wants to play regular football next season.











Bayern Munich are willing to listen to offers for the 19-year-old this summer and Manchester United and AC Milan have been interested in snapping him up.



Rummenigge admits that Sanches wants to play regular football, which he feels is difficult at Bayern Munich and he has conceded that the club are yet to make a final decision on whether to sell him or loan him out.





He insisted that a loan move is a distinct possibility as Bayern Munich still have faith in the talent of the young midfielder and claimed that around ten clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

The Bayern Munich CEO told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “The boy wants to play regularly, but we have a lot of competition for his role.



“Ancelotti was very pleased with his performance against Chelsea and we will make further evaluations.



“We have to decide whether we want to sell him or just loan him out, but almost certainly it will be a loan as he is a boy we really care about.



"We have not forgotten that a year ago he was a revelation for Portugal in the Euros.



“Not only Milan, but around ten teams have enquired with us about him and the count was the same after the match on Tuesday as they know he can make a difference in midfield.”



Sanches has a contract until 2021 with the Bavarians.

