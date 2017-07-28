West Ham Target Moussa Dembele Has Not Shut Door On Ligue 1 Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is not averse to the idea of playing in Ligue 1 next season, but is yet to take any definitive decision over his future.



The 21-year-old striker took Scottish football by storm last season with his goals and performances and was a big part of Celtic going unbeaten on the domestic front and completing a treble.











His future at Celtic has been under the scanner this summer with interest from clubs in France and England in the services of the former Fulham hitman.



West Ham are believed to be more than keen to take him back to London, but there has also been speculation that Dembele is on Marseille’s radar in the transfer window.





Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta has met the player's entourage to discuss a transfer, but the striker is reportedly not keen on a move to France.

However, it has now been claimed that is not the case as according to French TV programme Telefoot, Dembele is not completely against the idea of playing in Ligue 1 next season despite contrary speculation.



But the Frenchman is still deliberating over his options and is yet to take any decision on what he wants to do in the summer.



Brendan Rodgers is prepared to let the striker leave if Celtic receive a good fee for him in the next month.

