Arsene Wenger Coy On Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar Pursuit

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is unwilling to be drawn on the Gunners' efforts to sign winger Thomas Lemar from Monaco.



Wenger's men have seen bids rejected by Monaco for Lemar, with the Ligue 1 champions showing no sign of being willing to sell the wide-man after suffering a series of departures already this summer.











The Gunners have not given up and are still trying, but the jury is out on whether they can succeed and Wenger is in no mood to offer a update on negotiations.



And Wenger insists he is remaining true to his stance of only speaking about a player when a deal is done.





" We don’t speak about how the negotiations go", Wenger said after his side's 5-2 win over Benfica in the Emirates Cup, when asked about Lemar.