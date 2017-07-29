Chelsea Target Alex Sandro Keeps Juventus Waiting On New Contract Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea target Alex Sandro is yet to provide an answer to Juventus’ proposal of a new and improved contract this summer.



The 26-year-old has been a target for Chelsea all summer, but Juventus have made it clear that they don’t want to sell him, rejecting two bids from the Premier League champions in the process.











However, Antonio Conte remains determined to get the Brazilian full-back and there is talk of Chelsea preparing a fresh bid in order to take Sandro to England in the next month or so.



Juventus have been maintaining that the defender won’t be allowed to leave and have been in talks with his representatives in order to sign him up on an improved contract.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Brazilian is yet to respond to Juventus’ offer of a fresh deal and is keeping his options open going into the last month of the window.

Sandro’s head is believed to have been turned by the offer from Chelsea, but he has been reluctant to actively push for a transfer away from Juventus this summer.



However, not responding to Juventus’ offer of a fresh deal means the defender could still be snapped up if Chelsea decide to offer an exorbitant fee to Juventus.

