Manchester City Midfielder Confirms Willingness To Leave Club

Manchester City midfielder Fernando has revealed that he wants to leave Pep Guardiola’s side this summer if he is in for another season of little game time.



The Brazil midfielder lost his regular place in the line-up last season after Guardiola’s arrival and only five of his 15 appearances in the Premier League were from the starting eleven.











He admits that he expected to find it difficult under the new manager last season as he feels his qualities were not in line with how Guardiola wants his teams to play and was ready for a campaign of struggle.



However, now the midfielder is prepared to leave Manchester City as he believes there is no point in continuing if he is not going to play much under the Spanish coach.





And he revealed that he has told Manchester City about his desire to find a new club this summer if he again is not likely to play regularly.

Fernando told Diario Noticias: “I already knew that it was going to be difficult under Guardiola because of the team’s style of football and my characteristics.



“I knew it would be difficult for me.



"It didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but I was already ready for it.



"Let’s see where I go this season as I have a year left on my contract.



“My first goal is to go out and play.



"It is not worth staying at Manchester City if I am not going to be used.



“I want to play and I have already told the club.



"Let’s wait now as the club are waiting for a good offer.”



Manchester City signed the midfielder from FC Porto in 2014 and he has won just the League Cup during his stint at the club thus far.

