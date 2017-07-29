Manchester City Star Rolls Out Red Carpet For Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has admitted that if his countryman Alexis Sanchez decides to leave Arsenal this summer and move to the Etihad Stadium he would welcome the forward with open arms.



Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer, with the Citizens mooted as a potential destination.











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side are still looking to make additions this summer.



And now Bravo's words will further help to add fuel to the fire, with the 34-year-old insisting that if Sanchez really thinks of leaving Arsenal, Manchester City's players will welcome him with outstretched arms.





"If he decides to go, we'll wait for him with open arms at City", Bravo told 24 Horas.

Bravo's own future at Manchester City though remains in doubt with the arrival of Ederson from Benfica for a fee in the region of €40m, in the very initial stages of the transfer window.



The goalkeeper endured a disappointing first season in England where he was guilty of committing a number of crucial mistakes.



He did though put in several displays of note at the Confederations Cup in Russia this summer.

