Rangers Youth Boss Reveals Pedro Caixinha’s Message To Young Gers Talents

Rangers development squad boss Graeme Murty has revealed that senior team manager Pedro Caixinha has met with the youngsters and told them that they can earn first team opportunities by playing well for the Under-20s.



Academy graduates Ross McCrorie and Jordan Thompson have both featured heavily for the senior side this pre-season and have impressed the manager with their performances.











Theirs is not just the one-off instance though, with a number of other academy graduates also making it to the senior side towards the end of last season.



Murty on his part has been impressed with the approach of Caixinha, even going on to reveal the Portuguese's discussions with the academy players.





According to the 42-year-old, Caixinha told the youngsters that if they can manage to impress for the juniors he himself will come for them and allow them to train with the senior players.

“He came in to the players and told them; ‘I don’t care what your name is, if you’re doing it for the 20s, then I will look at you, you’ll come round, train with my lot and if you’re doing it then I have no hesitation in throwing you in", Murty told his club's official website.



“He showed that at the end of last season, and for the young players, that has got to be a real boost to their confidence.”

