30/07/2017 - 11:23 BST

Manchester United Closing In On Nemanja Matic After Juventus Give Up Chase

 




Manchester United are rapidly closing in on signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News HQ

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to add a player he has worked with before to the ranks at Old Trafford and Chelsea's signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko has swung the door open for Matic to leave Stamford Bridge.




Juventus have been working hard on a deal to take Matic to Italy, but it is claimed they are now giving up on the chase.

Last season's Champions League finalists appear to have been seen off by Manchester United.
 


Matic is believed to be keen to reunite with former Chelsea boss Mourinho at Manchester United and will be bidding to make an impact in a red shirt.

The deal is set to be completed over the coming days as Manchester United strengthen their squad further.

Mourinho wants extra options in his squad as the Red Devils get set for a season which will include Champions League football.

They will also be expected to fight for the Premier League title.
 