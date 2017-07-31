Ajax End Interest In Brazilian With Claims Chelsea and Manchester United Target Premier League Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax have ended their interest in Chelsea and Manchester United target Richarlison, who is believed to be on his way to the Premier League this summer.



The 20-year-old striker’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks, with a number of big clubs showing an interest in taking him to Europe this summer.











Ajax were the initial movers in the saga and until last week they were confident of agreeing a deal with Fluminense for Richarlison, but things have taken a dramatic turn in the last few days.



With clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea starting to muscle their way into the conversation for the striker, Ajax have been left behind in the chase for the Brazilian.





And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax have ended all negotiations with Fluminense and are no long interested in signing Richarlison this summer.

Ajax have started to look for other options in the market and it has been claimed that the Brazilian is expected to join a Premier League club in the last month of the window.



Italian clubs such as Inter Milan and Sampdoria are also alive to the situation and are interested in snapping up Richarlison this summer.

